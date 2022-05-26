Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.56

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 468637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.