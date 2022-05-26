Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Down 81.4% in May

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the April 30th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KNRRY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 40,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $33.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($87.23) to €75.00 ($79.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($101.06) to €88.00 ($93.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

