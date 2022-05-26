Klaytn Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $97.61 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.36 or 0.68207639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00511358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 421.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,841,174,533 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

