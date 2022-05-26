KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in KLA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in KLA by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 35,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $340.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

