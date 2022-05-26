KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Sells $343,760.40 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KLA stock traded up $15.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

