KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,776 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 3.3% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $71,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

KKR traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.44. 3,812,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.