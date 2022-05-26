Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €86.69 ($92.23).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($114.89) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($94.68) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

FRA:KGX traded up €0.55 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €43.56 ($46.34). 396,355 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.10. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.04).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

