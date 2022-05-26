Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

KNSA opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

