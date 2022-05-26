King Street Capital Management L.P. Takes $96,000 Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $384.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

