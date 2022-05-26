King Street Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.58 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 817,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of PHM traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.93. 120,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,766. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

