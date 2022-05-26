King Street Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,796. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

