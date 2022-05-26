Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

