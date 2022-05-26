Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMMPF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$13.93 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

