KGI Securities Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Neutral

KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.52.

NKE stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

