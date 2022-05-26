Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.
Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
