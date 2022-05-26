Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

