Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.43) price objective on the stock.

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 466.50 ($5.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 401.91 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £442.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 474.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 449.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

