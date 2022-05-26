Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Reduced by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kellogg by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,277,000 after acquiring an additional 587,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 587,322 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NYSE:K traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.13. 2,285,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,862. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

