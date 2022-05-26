Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,469,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.