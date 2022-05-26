Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

