Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1,208.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 282,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 261,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,441,000 after purchasing an additional 80,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.