Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $344.76 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.34 and a 200 day moving average of $352.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $335.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

