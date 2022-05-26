Kava Market Capitalization Reaches $530.67 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $530.67 million and approximately $85.57 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00009048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00092742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00292676 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00025817 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 197,500,495 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

