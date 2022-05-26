Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Trading 9.6% Higher

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.