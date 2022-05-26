JulSwap (JULD) Tops One Day Volume of $706,164.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $706,164.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.45 or 0.67373351 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00510904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 400.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000283 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.