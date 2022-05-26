JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 2,450

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,450 ($30.83) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($41.40) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($40.27) to GBX 3,360 ($42.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diploma to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,450 ($30.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($37.88).

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,520 ($31.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 42.29. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,334 ($29.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($44.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,646.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,867.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

