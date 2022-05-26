JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 180

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFC. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 210 ($2.64) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

LON:PFC opened at GBX 154.50 ($1.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.48. The stock has a market cap of £805.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.54.

In other Petrofac news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($8,064.78). Also, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,019 ($6,315.59).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

