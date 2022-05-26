JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Price Target to 27.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26.00 to 27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $3.28.
Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.
