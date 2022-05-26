JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($42.02) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

EPA:STM opened at €35.79 ($38.07) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.49. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($22.82).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

