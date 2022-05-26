JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.39 ($0.02). JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02), with a volume of 242 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £550,247.50 and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.45.
JPEL Private Equity Company Profile (LON:JPEL)
