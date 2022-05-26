Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.