Joseph R. Martin Sells 8,278 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.61.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after buying an additional 314,108 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $164,504,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after buying an additional 293,258 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.