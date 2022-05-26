Joseph R. Martin Sells 8,278 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after buying an additional 314,108 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $164,504,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after buying an additional 293,258 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

