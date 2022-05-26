Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,825,000 after buying an additional 100,033 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.93. 67,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,611. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

