Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is Navellier & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.60. 300,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.