John Hutson Purchases 20 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider John Hutson purchased 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($184.98).

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,756.64).

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 706 ($8.88) on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 682.60 ($8.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,402 ($17.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 750.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 840.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £908.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99.

JDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($11.01) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.66).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

