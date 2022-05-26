John Chan Buys 50,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) insider John Chan acquired 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$36,000.00 ($25,531.91).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$36,500.00 ($25,886.52).

On Thursday, May 12th, John Chan purchased 43,055 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$32,291.25 ($22,901.60).

On Monday, May 9th, John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,595.74).

On Monday, April 11th, John Chan purchased 1,066 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$819.75 ($581.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

