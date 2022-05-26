Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.61. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 222,269 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.