Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $9.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $45,490,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,874 shares in the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
