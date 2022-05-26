Jessica Warren Sells 7,169 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jessica Warren sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $22,725.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,785.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jessica Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $121,730.74.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $276.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. Honest’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 704,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $13,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honest by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 144,561 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

