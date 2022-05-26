Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.94

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and traded as low as $40.61. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 72,333 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.47) to €19.20 ($20.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.15) to €18.10 ($19.26) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.1838 per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Further Reading

