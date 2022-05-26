Jefferies Financial Group Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $550.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.59.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $452.29 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.12 and its 200 day moving average is $563.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.17, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,928 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.