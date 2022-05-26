Jefferies Financial Group Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $80.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.68.

Shares of RNG opened at $60.56 on Monday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $397,589.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,796.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

