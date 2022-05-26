Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €13.25 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €13.25 ($14.10) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.72) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.76 ($14.64).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA TKA traded up €0.16 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €8.37 ($8.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,494 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.81. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($22.02) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($28.73).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.