Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIVN. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.90.

FIVN opened at $92.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,162,935. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

