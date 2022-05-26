Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MMTOF stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

