Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of MMTOF stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.
About Mitsubishi Motors (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.