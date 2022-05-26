Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JMHLY stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 10,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.