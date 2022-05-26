Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of ITRN opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $564.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.