Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 14th

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $564.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

