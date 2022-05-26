Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 14th

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.
Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $564.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ITRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
