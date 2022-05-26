Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $70.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,451. Itron has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $265,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.