iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.22

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 6515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $616.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,431,638 shares of company stock valued at $40,058,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

