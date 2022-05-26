iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.22

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 6515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.
ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $616.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.94.
In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,431,638 shares of company stock valued at $40,058,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.