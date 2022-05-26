iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $3.13. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $12.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.63) to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITOS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,431,638 shares of company stock worth $40,058,468 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.24. 4,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,404. The firm has a market cap of $612.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

